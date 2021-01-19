Iowa dad builds backyard ice rink to help his sons achieve their goals

JANESVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) - As we all hunker down during the pandemic, folks are thinking of ways to make staying at home a little less routine.

However, one Iowa family has a tradition that's perfect for getting out of the house and having some fun while working towards a goal.

Weylon Heiser, of Janesville, added an ice rink to their family's backyard. Using boards, liners, and a lot of water, he was able to build a rink that is 50 feet wide and 100 feet long.

"I spent all of Christmas break one year just building all of the brackets and the boards," said Heiser. "It was a couple of thousand dollars for the materials and about $500 a year for the liner."

Both Heiser's sons are passionate about hockey and practice almost every day. However, while watching them practice with their teams, he noticed they don't get a lot of ice time to themselves.

"The more time you practice something, the better you got at it," said Heiser. "I really wanted to install that work ethic in my kids."

Heiser's oldest son, Christian, says their ice rink has been amazing to have to work on his skills.

"He's put a lot of hard work into doing this for us every year," said Christian. "I come out here, shoot some pucks for a couple of hours, and just get a little better at what I do."

Whether it's playing three on three with teammates or slapping the puck around, Heiser said building the ice rink was an investment worth making if it means helping his boys reach their goals.