Iowa-Maryland women’s game postponed because of inauguration

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The women’s basketball game between No. 7 Maryland and Iowa, scheduled for Thursday night, has been postponed because the Hawkeyes don’t want to travel with the inauguration being held one day earlier. Iowa was scheduled to fly into Baltimore-Washington International Airport on Wednesday night. But Maryland posted news of the postponement on Tuesday night, saying Iowa decided not to travel “out of caution” because of inauguration activities. This year’s inauguration is being held amid unprecedented security measures after a violent mob supporting President Donald Trump invaded the U.S. Capitol two weeks ago.