Skip to Content

Iraq postpones date for early elections by four months

New
10:09 am National news from the Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s Cabinet has voted to postpone early elections for four months based on a recommendation by the country’s electoral commission, which proposed the change citing technical reasons. Elections will now be held in October, according to a statement Tuesday from the prime minister’s office following a unanimous vote in the Cabinet. Previously they were slated for June, about a year ahead of schedule. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi had announced that early polls would be held to meet the demands of anti-government protesters. Demonstrators took to the streets in the tens of thousands last year to demand political change, and an end to rampant corruption and poor services. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content