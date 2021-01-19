Iraq postpones date for early elections by four months

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s Cabinet has voted to postpone early elections for four months based on a recommendation by the country’s electoral commission, which proposed the change citing technical reasons. Elections will now be held in October, according to a statement Tuesday from the prime minister’s office following a unanimous vote in the Cabinet. Previously they were slated for June, about a year ahead of schedule. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi had announced that early polls would be held to meet the demands of anti-government protesters. Demonstrators took to the streets in the tens of thousands last year to demand political change, and an end to rampant corruption and poor services.