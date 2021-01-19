January 19: COVID-19 in Nebraska

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts report 198 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 182,176.

As of Tuesday, 1,850 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Nebraska since the start of the pandemic.

Health department data indicates there are 438 hospitalizations in Nebraska on Tuesday, due to the virus. A total of 5,590 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

So far, 886,764 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus. Health experts say 704,113 tests have come back negative with 124,880 recovered.

As of Monday, a total of 191,539 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state of Nebraska.

All of the Nebraska COVID-19 numbers will be updated as soon as the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has completed website maintenance and a system update, which started on Tuesday, January 19.

Dakota County

The Dakota County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Monday, pushing the county total to 3,738.

The county reported no new deaths, with the total number of COVID-19 deaths remaining at 67.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Cedar County on Tuesday, increasing the county's total to 778. Of those cases, 682 have recovered.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard shows there have been 10 deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Dixon County on Tuesday, pushing the county total to 578. Of those cases, 504 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been eight deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County on Tuesday, with a total of 996. Of those cases, 853 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been nine deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County on Tuesday, with the county total at 976. Of those cases, 906 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been six deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has not released updated numbers for Burt, Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from Sunday's update. They will be included again once their next updates have been released.