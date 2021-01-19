Meghan seeks court ruling over ‘serious breach’ of privacy

LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for the Duchess of Sussex are asking a British judge to settle her lawsuit against a newspaper before it goes to trial. They say the paper’s publication of a “deeply personal” letter to the duchess’s estranged father was “a plain and a serious breach of her rights of privacy.” The duchess is suing Associated Newspapers over five articles in the Mail on Sunday and on the MailOnline website that published portions of a handwritten letter to her father, Thomas Markle, after her marriage to Britain’s Prince Harry in 2018. Associated Newspapers is contesting the claim.