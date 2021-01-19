MMCRU goes on lockdown after bullet found in high school hallway

MARCUS, Iowa (KTIV) - MMCRU officials have released an announcement detailing an incident that happened Tuesday morning leading to a lockdown.

According to a letter on their Facebook page, MMCRU officials located a .22 caliber bullet in the hallway in the high school.

Officials say law enforcement was immediately contacted while they went into a building-wide lockdown of the high school and elementary school buildings in Marcus, Iowa.

A search was conducted and deemed the high school and elementary safe.