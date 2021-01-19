Polling booths go to voters in Portugal’s pandemic election

MONTIJO, Portugal (AP) — Local councils in Portugal are sending out teams to gather votes from people in home quarantine and from residents of elderly care homes ahead of a presidential election being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities have taken exceptional measures to ensure that voting in Sunday’s ballot is possible, even with the country currently in lockdown. Crews wearing protective clothing and accompanied by a police officer on Tuesday collected the votes of people who registered for the service. The election is taking place against a backdrop of almost daily records of new COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations in Portugal.