Poster artist helped connect candidates, voters in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — It’s fair to say Brandon Litman was one of the more colorful campaign volunteers during Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoffs. While others were canvassing neighborhoods and working phone banks, Litman made thousands of spray-painted campaign posters featuring Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. And he gave them all away for free. The 39-year-old artist from Brooklyn, New York, came to Atlanta in December. He hoped his art would fire up voters and help Democrats take control of the Senate. He soon connected with Ossoff’s campaign, which invited him to tag along to events. Litman estimates he cranked out 3,500 posters before Ossoff and Warnock won their Jan. 5 runoffs.