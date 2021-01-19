Status hearing held for Iowa man accused of murdering his stepson

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A status hearing was held for a Merrill, Iowa man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his stepson.

The 82-year-old Thomas Knapp is charged with first-degree murder and willful injury in the May death of 51-year-old Kevin Juzek. Police say Knapp shot Juzek with a 20-gauge shotgun through a bedroom door, then deliberately shot him again in the chest.

Tuesday's hearing focused on transporting Knapp back and forth from the jail with COVID-19 protocols.

While the trial is scheduled for March 9 in Plymouth County, Judge Duane Hoffmeyer said it's unlikely it will take place on that date.