Students write inaugural poems for poetry academy contest

NEW YORK (AP) — Inaugural poems aren’t only for grownups. A high school senior from Jacksonville, Florida, named Hallie Knight has some well formed ideas about where the country is and how she’d like to see it change. The 17-year-old has won a contest organized by the Academy of American Poets. Students under 18 wrote their own inaugural poems in anticipation of Wednesday’s swearing in of President-elect Joe Biden. The guidelines said applicants for the Inaugural Poem Project should submit work that reflects on the country’s challenges, strengths and hopes. Knight’s poem is called “To Rebuild.” It likens the U.S. to a house that has been severely but not hopelessly damaged.