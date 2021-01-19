Supreme Court takes on early stage of global warming case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems cautious about giving oil and gas companies a win in a case involving global warming. The case the court was hearing Tuesday is not about whether the companies can be held responsible for harms resulting from global warming. Instead, it’s an important preliminary fight that could help determine whether similar global warming cases ultimately wind up being argued in state court or federal court. The companies want to be in federal court. Both liberal and conservative justices expressed some skepticism of the companies’ arguments. A win for the oil and gas companies would make it easier for them to challenge an order sending a case from federal court back to state court.