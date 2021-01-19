Thai court gives record 43-year sentence for insulting king

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Thailand has sentenced a former civil servant to a record record prison term of 43 years and six months for breaching the country’s strict law on insulting or defaming the monarchy. Lawyers said the Bangkok Criminal Court found the woman guilty on 29 counts of violating the lese majeste for posting audio clips to Facebook and YouTube with comments deemed critical of the monarchy. The sentence was swiftly condemned by rights groups. Thailand’s lese majeste law is controversial not only because it has been used to punish things as simple as liking a post on Facebook but also because anyone — not just royals or authorities — can lodge a complaint.