Tokyo Olympics Q&A: 6 months out and murmurs of cancellation

Tokyo Olympics Q&A: 6 months out and murmurs of cancellationNew
TOKYO (AP) — The postponed Tokyo Olympics are to open in six months on July 23. Tokyo organizers have no public program planned to mark the milestone. There is too much uncertainty for that right now. Tokyo and other parts of Japan are under an emergency order because of surging coronavirus cases with about 4,500 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Organizers say the games will go on with firm plans and tactics likely to come in late March.