Tuesday’s Scores

New
8:29 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Dundy County-Stratton 44, Wallace 31

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 50, Pawnee City 37

Plattsmouth 72, Syracuse 65

Yutan 52, Ashland-Greenwood 40

Panhandle Athletic Conference Tournament=

Morrill 52, Sioux County 17

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anselmo-Merna 48, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 31

Aurora 36, Holdrege 35

Axtell 44, Arapahoe 30

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 77, Wakefield 31

Blair 70, Omaha Concordia 30

Blue Hill 50, Harvard 17

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 49, McCool Junction 25

Central City 58, Schuyler 20

Conestoga 62, Palmyra 47

Crofton 63, Wayne 27

David City 53, Shelby/Rising City 30

Dundy County-Stratton 44, Wallace 31

East Butler 57, Giltner 19

Exeter/Milligan 44, Meridian 27

Falls City Sacred Heart 62, Auburn 27

Fillmore Central 55, Centura 29

Gordon/Rushville 63, Alliance 29

Gothenburg 47, Amherst 39

Hampton 84, Nebraska Lutheran 44

Hastings St. Cecilia 54, Superior 36

High Plains Community 83, Heartland 33

Homer 46, Tri County Northeast 36

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 53, Pawnee City 42

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Summerland 51

Johnson-Brock 42, Lewiston 37

Kearney 51, Lincoln East 35

Lutheran High Northeast 86, Walthill 20

Malcolm 57, Freeman 24

Mead 38, Parkview Christian 35

Milford 46, Columbus Lakeview 41

Minden 43, St. Paul 40

Mitchell 60, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 34

Norfolk Catholic 38, Pierce 36

Norris 49, York 34

North Bend Central 47, Columbus Scotus 26

North Platte 42, Grand Island Northwest 41

Omaha Benson 52, Bellevue West 44

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 33, Fort Calhoun 31

Omaha Central 47, Millard North 41

Omaha Marian 55, Bellevue East 50

Omaha Westside 53, Papillion-LaVista 42

Osmond 60, Bloomfield 55

Overton 54, Hi-Line 33

Paxton 39, Hitchcock County 34

Ponca 51, Winnebago 37

Silver Lake 42, Franklin 38

Stanton 47, Madison 23

Sutton 59, Ravenna 54, OT

Thayer Central 60, Friend 8

Wahoo 71, Ralston 23

Weeping Water 48, Johnson County Central 31

Goldenrod Conference Tournament=

Nebraska Christian 54, Heartland Lutheran 21

SPVA Tournament=

Bridgeport 68, Sutherland 20

Chase County 54, Kimball 18

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

