Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Dundy County-Stratton 44, Wallace 31
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 50, Pawnee City 37
Plattsmouth 72, Syracuse 65
Yutan 52, Ashland-Greenwood 40
Panhandle Athletic Conference Tournament=
Morrill 52, Sioux County 17
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anselmo-Merna 48, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 31
Aurora 36, Holdrege 35
Axtell 44, Arapahoe 30
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 77, Wakefield 31
Blair 70, Omaha Concordia 30
Blue Hill 50, Harvard 17
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 49, McCool Junction 25
Central City 58, Schuyler 20
Conestoga 62, Palmyra 47
Crofton 63, Wayne 27
David City 53, Shelby/Rising City 30
Dundy County-Stratton 44, Wallace 31
East Butler 57, Giltner 19
Exeter/Milligan 44, Meridian 27
Falls City Sacred Heart 62, Auburn 27
Fillmore Central 55, Centura 29
Gordon/Rushville 63, Alliance 29
Gothenburg 47, Amherst 39
Hampton 84, Nebraska Lutheran 44
Hastings St. Cecilia 54, Superior 36
High Plains Community 83, Heartland 33
Homer 46, Tri County Northeast 36
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 53, Pawnee City 42
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Summerland 51
Johnson-Brock 42, Lewiston 37
Kearney 51, Lincoln East 35
Lutheran High Northeast 86, Walthill 20
Malcolm 57, Freeman 24
Mead 38, Parkview Christian 35
Milford 46, Columbus Lakeview 41
Minden 43, St. Paul 40
Mitchell 60, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 34
Norfolk Catholic 38, Pierce 36
Norris 49, York 34
North Bend Central 47, Columbus Scotus 26
North Platte 42, Grand Island Northwest 41
Omaha Benson 52, Bellevue West 44
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 33, Fort Calhoun 31
Omaha Central 47, Millard North 41
Omaha Marian 55, Bellevue East 50
Omaha Westside 53, Papillion-LaVista 42
Osmond 60, Bloomfield 55
Overton 54, Hi-Line 33
Paxton 39, Hitchcock County 34
Ponca 51, Winnebago 37
Silver Lake 42, Franklin 38
Stanton 47, Madison 23
Sutton 59, Ravenna 54, OT
Thayer Central 60, Friend 8
Wahoo 71, Ralston 23
Weeping Water 48, Johnson County Central 31
Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
Nebraska Christian 54, Heartland Lutheran 21
SPVA Tournament=
Bridgeport 68, Sutherland 20
Chase County 54, Kimball 18
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/