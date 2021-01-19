Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alburnett 70, Central City 16
Anamosa 55, Bellevue 45
Camanche 51, Cascade,Western Dubuque 17
Cedar Falls 78, Cedar Rapids Xavier 48
Clear Creek-Amana 90, Williamsburg 76
Clinton 54, Bettendorf 49
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 71, Sioux City, North 17
East Mills 66, Essex 11
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 31, West Hancock, Britt 18
Monticello 66, North Cedar, Stanwood 41
New London 58, Eldon Cardinal 48
North Linn, Troy Mills 82, Starmont 25
Pekin 49, Wapello 34
Treynor 81, Audubon 44
Washington 67, Davis County, Bloomfield 48
Waukee 65, Ankeny 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Iowa City High vs. Waterloo, East, ppd.
Iowa City Liberty High School vs. Waterloo, West, ppd.
PAC-LM vs. South Central Calhoun, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 66, Ogden 21
Akron-Westfield 44, St. Mary’s, Remsen 40
Ankeny Centennial 94, Des Moines, Hoover 10
Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Hudson 41
Atlantic 64, Red Oak 39
Audubon 42, Treynor 39
Beckman, Dyersville 60, Maquoketa 50
Belle Plaine 58, Iowa Valley, Marengo 49
Bettendorf 46, Davenport, North 40
Boone 55, Winterset 47
Cascade,Western Dubuque 52, Camanche 33
Cedar Falls 78, Cedar Rapids Xavier 48
Cedar Rapids, Washington 81, Dubuque, Senior 36
Centerville 48, Albia 34
Central Decatur, Leon 43, Bedford 39
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 79, Boyden-Hull 50
Central Springs 40, North Butler, Greene 29
Clarksville 40, Janesville 32
Collins-Maxwell 76, GMG, Garwin 21
Creston 57, Shenandoah 18
Denison-Schleswig 53, Lewis Central 48
Denver 59, Decorah 51
Dike-New Hartford 59, Sumner-Fredericksburg 31
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 65, Clarke, Osceola 29
Eldon Cardinal 35, New London 23
Estherville Lincoln Central 52, Western Christian 25
Fort Dodge 60, Urbandale 52
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, West Hancock, Britt 43
Gilbert 62, ADM, Adel 42
Glenwood 70, Indianola 57
Glidden-Ralston 58, Woodbine 45
H-L-V, Victor 61, B-G-M 55
Iowa Falls-Alden 50, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45
Johnston 75, Mason City 42
Kingsley-Pierson 68, River Valley, Correctionville 28
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 56, Clarinda 29
Lenox 46, Mount Ayr 35
Linn-Mar, Marion 64, Dubuque, Hempstead 45
Lynnville-Sully 55, Colfax-Mingo 42
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 49, East Buchanan, Winthrop 23
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 38, Tipton 33
Monticello 68, North Cedar, Stanwood 37
Newell-Fonda 86, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 45
Nodaway Valley 79, Southwest Valley 42
North Fayette Valley 55, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 44
North Linn, Troy Mills 66, Starmont 16
North Polk, Alleman 65, Carroll 53
Osage 50, Saint Ansgar 49
Ottumwa 54, Marshalltown 20
Pella 48, Des Moines Christian 46
Ridge View 70, Siouxland Christian 46
Roland-Story, Story City 51, Nevada 34
Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, Sheldon 47
Sidney 57, Griswold 33
Sigourney 50, Tri-County, Thornburg 17
Sioux Center 58, George-Little Rock 51
South Hamilton, Jewell 47, Greene County 20
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 55, Wayne, Corydon 51
Spencer 44, Spirit Lake 32
Stanton 62, Essex 34
Underwood 57, Missouri Valley 16
Wapello 44, Pekin 39
West Fork, Sheffield 59, Northwood-Kensett 27
West Lyon, Inwood 63, Rock Valley 43
Westwood, Sloan 70, OA-BCIG 40
