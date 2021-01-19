Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

New
8:57 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alburnett 70, Central City 16

Anamosa 55, Bellevue 45

Camanche 51, Cascade,Western Dubuque 17

Cedar Falls 78, Cedar Rapids Xavier 48

Clear Creek-Amana 90, Williamsburg 76

Clinton 54, Bettendorf 49

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 71, Sioux City, North 17

East Mills 66, Essex 11

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 31, West Hancock, Britt 18

Monticello 66, North Cedar, Stanwood 41

New London 58, Eldon Cardinal 48

North Linn, Troy Mills 82, Starmont 25

Pekin 49, Wapello 34

Treynor 81, Audubon 44

Washington 67, Davis County, Bloomfield 48

Waukee 65, Ankeny 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Iowa City High vs. Waterloo, East, ppd.

Iowa City Liberty High School vs. Waterloo, West, ppd.

PAC-LM vs. South Central Calhoun, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 66, Ogden 21

Akron-Westfield 44, St. Mary’s, Remsen 40

Ankeny Centennial 94, Des Moines, Hoover 10

Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Hudson 41

Atlantic 64, Red Oak 39

Audubon 42, Treynor 39

Beckman, Dyersville 60, Maquoketa 50

Belle Plaine 58, Iowa Valley, Marengo 49

Bettendorf 46, Davenport, North 40

Boone 55, Winterset 47

Cascade,Western Dubuque 52, Camanche 33

Cedar Falls 78, Cedar Rapids Xavier 48

Cedar Rapids, Washington 81, Dubuque, Senior 36

Centerville 48, Albia 34

Central Decatur, Leon 43, Bedford 39

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 79, Boyden-Hull 50

Central Springs 40, North Butler, Greene 29

Clarksville 40, Janesville 32

Collins-Maxwell 76, GMG, Garwin 21

Creston 57, Shenandoah 18

Denison-Schleswig 53, Lewis Central 48

Denver 59, Decorah 51

Dike-New Hartford 59, Sumner-Fredericksburg 31

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 65, Clarke, Osceola 29

Eldon Cardinal 35, New London 23

Estherville Lincoln Central 52, Western Christian 25

Fort Dodge 60, Urbandale 52

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, West Hancock, Britt 43

Gilbert 62, ADM, Adel 42

Glenwood 70, Indianola 57

Glidden-Ralston 58, Woodbine 45

H-L-V, Victor 61, B-G-M 55

Iowa Falls-Alden 50, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45

Johnston 75, Mason City 42

Kingsley-Pierson 68, River Valley, Correctionville 28

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 56, Clarinda 29

Lenox 46, Mount Ayr 35

Linn-Mar, Marion 64, Dubuque, Hempstead 45

Lynnville-Sully 55, Colfax-Mingo 42

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 49, East Buchanan, Winthrop 23

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 38, Tipton 33

Monticello 68, North Cedar, Stanwood 37

Newell-Fonda 86, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 45

Nodaway Valley 79, Southwest Valley 42

North Fayette Valley 55, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 44

North Linn, Troy Mills 66, Starmont 16

North Polk, Alleman 65, Carroll 53

Osage 50, Saint Ansgar 49

Ottumwa 54, Marshalltown 20

Pella 48, Des Moines Christian 46

Ridge View 70, Siouxland Christian 46

Roland-Story, Story City 51, Nevada 34

Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, Sheldon 47

Sidney 57, Griswold 33

Sigourney 50, Tri-County, Thornburg 17

Sioux Center 58, George-Little Rock 51

South Hamilton, Jewell 47, Greene County 20

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 55, Wayne, Corydon 51

Spencer 44, Spirit Lake 32

Stanton 62, Essex 34

Underwood 57, Missouri Valley 16

Wapello 44, Pekin 39

West Fork, Sheffield 59, Northwood-Kensett 27

West Lyon, Inwood 63, Rock Valley 43

Westwood, Sloan 70, OA-BCIG 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content