Tuesday’s Scores

8:47 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central 61, Watertown 42

Dell Rapids St. Mary 83, Colman-Egan 25

Ethan 66, Menno 22

Irene-Wakonda 55, Scotland 54

Mitchell 70, Brandon Valley 47

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54, Harrisburg 40

Wall 69, Miller 67

Yankton 62, Brookings 42

281 Conference=

Consolation Semifinal=

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 70, Sunshine Bible Academy 21

Semifinal=

Wolsey-Wessington 83, James Valley Christian 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central 39, Watertown 18

Brandon Valley 56, Harrisburg 48

Faulkton 40, Aberdeen Christian 25

Florence/Henry 72, Webster 50

Hanson 49, Howard 37

Ipswich 41, Groton Area 38

Irene-Wakonda 55, Scotland 54

Mitchell 51, Sioux Falls Lincoln 31

Sioux Falls Washington 55, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40

Sully Buttes 62, Timber Lake 54

Viborg-Hurley 70, Gayville-Volin 41

Waubay/Summit 69, Milbank 38

Waverly-South Shore 62, Great Plains Lutheran 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

