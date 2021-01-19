Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 61, Watertown 42
Dell Rapids St. Mary 83, Colman-Egan 25
Ethan 66, Menno 22
Irene-Wakonda 55, Scotland 54
Mitchell 70, Brandon Valley 47
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54, Harrisburg 40
Wall 69, Miller 67
Yankton 62, Brookings 42
281 Conference=
Consolation Semifinal=
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 70, Sunshine Bible Academy 21
Semifinal=
Wolsey-Wessington 83, James Valley Christian 35
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 39, Watertown 18
Brandon Valley 56, Harrisburg 48
Faulkton 40, Aberdeen Christian 25
Florence/Henry 72, Webster 50
Hanson 49, Howard 37
Ipswich 41, Groton Area 38
Irene-Wakonda 55, Scotland 54
Mitchell 51, Sioux Falls Lincoln 31
Sioux Falls Washington 55, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40
Sully Buttes 62, Timber Lake 54
Viborg-Hurley 70, Gayville-Volin 41
Waubay/Summit 69, Milbank 38
Waverly-South Shore 62, Great Plains Lutheran 29
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/