Washington state nixes methanol plant meant to supply China

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Officials in Washington state denied a key permit for a large proposed methanol plant. The Department of Ecology on Tuesday said officials rejected it because of a significant increase in greenhouse gas emissions and inconsistencies with the Shoreline Management Act. The $2 billion Northwest Innovation Works plant would have taken natural gas from Canada and converted it into methanol. It then would be shipped to China to make compounds used in everything from fabrics to medical equipment. A lawyer says that while the company is disappointed and evaluating options for an appeal, it feels confident that “science and reason will prevail.”