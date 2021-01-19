‘We know this is real’: New clinics aid virus ‘long-haulers’

NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of clinics have cropped up around the U.S. to address a puzzling and troubling aspect of COVID-19 — the after-effects that can stubbornly afflict some people weeks or months after the infection itself has subsided. The programs aim to treat and give credence to so-called long-haulers, the patients who cannot get free of the virus that has infected more than 23 million Americans and killed over 390,000 of them. Long-term COVID care has been launched in settings ranging from big research hospitals like New York’s Mount Sinai, which has over 1,600 patients, to St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, a network of community clinics in South Los Angeles.