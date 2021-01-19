Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 2:42 PM CST until TUE 8:00 PM CST

2:42 pm Weather AlertWx Alert - Sac

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Sac County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS
EVENING…

* WHAT…Blowing snow and icy roadways. Winds gusting as high as
45 mph.

* WHERE…North central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

