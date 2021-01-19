Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 2:42 PM CST until TUE 8:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 2:42 PM CST until TUE 8:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Palo Alto County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Blowing snow and icy roadways. Winds gusting as high as
45 mph.
* WHERE…North central Iowa.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
