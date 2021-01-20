71st Abu Bekr Shrine Circus canceled for 2021

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Shriners' 71st Annual Abu Bekr Circus has been canceled for 2021.

In a press release, the Shriners said the cancellation is due to COVID-19 and seating restrictions at the Tyson Events Center. The circus was canceled in 2020 as well.

Other events the Shriners will have this year include the Midwest Shrine Association convention, hosted by Abu Bekr Shrine Temple in Sioux City on Aug. 12-14. Also still scheduled is the Central States Shrine Association summer session in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Aug. 19-21