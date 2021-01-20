911 dispatch centers in Madison County, NE to combine

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - Changes are on the horizon for the 911 call center in Madison County, Nebraska.

With the state rolling out a new regional setup for 911 dispatch centers, leaders from the Madison County Board of Commissioners decided to combine their two dispatch centers to save money.

Right now, the dispatch centers are at the Madison County Sheriff's Department, and at the Norfolk Police Division. Madison County was the only county left in the northeast region with two call centers and leaders say it will consolidate all 911 emergency services under one roof.

"Overall, I think this is a great opportunity for us to reduce budgets, not need as much tax money, and in the end probably step up our game and have a better dispatch center," said Troy Uhlir, chairman of the Madison County Board of Commissioners.

Uhlir said the Board of Commissioners is hoping to get the transition and project going by Oct. 1 of this year.