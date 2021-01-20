Appeals court rejects prosecutor’s appeal in McCloskey case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri appeals court has rejected a second appeal by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner challenging her removal as prosecutor against Mark McCloskey, who along with his wife, Patricia, pointed weapons at racial injustice protesters last year. Gardner argued the disqualification of her and her office from Mark McCloskey’s case should not have also applied to Patricia McCloskey’s case. The appeals court rejected Gardner’s challenge on Wednesday. Gardner now needs the Missouri Supreme Court to reinstate her office to the case. A spokeswoman for Gardner says her office will appeal the latest decision.