Biden takes over POTUS Twitter account

(NBC News) - Four official White House Twitter accounts are now assigned to the Biden administration.

President Joe Biden has taken over the POTUS Twitter account. Posting his first POTUS tweet saying, "There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families."

There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 20, 2021

The official White House Twitter account now also belongs to the Biden administration. As do the accounts for the vice president, transferring from Mike Pence to Kamala Harris. The First Lady's account switched from Melania Trump to Dr. Jill Biden.

Today, the work begins. pic.twitter.com/OqdALNJj4A — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 20, 2021