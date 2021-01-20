Briar Cliff’s Slaughter named GPAC Player of the Week

SIOUX CITY (Courtesy GPAC) -- Briar Cliff University guard Payton Slaughter is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports women’s basketball player-of-the-week.

Slaughter, a sophomore from Cherokee, Iowa, reached double figures in each of the Chargers’ games last week. She tallied a double double in a win over Midland, finishing with 17 points and 12 rebounds. In a close loss to No. 11 Morningside she filled up the stat sheet with 16 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals. She shot 40% from the field and was 85.7 percent from the charity stripe.

The Chargers are in second place in the GPAC standings at 11-4. Briar Cliff is 13-5 overall for first year head coach Brita Hand.