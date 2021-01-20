Central Iowa man charged with murder in nephew’s death

ADEL, Iowa (AP) — A 37-year-old central Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his nephew. Mark Mash, of rural Adel, was charged Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old Jakob Mash of Perry. The younger Mash was found dead of a gunshot wound on Dec. 22 in a car at an intersection in Adel. Court records say Mark Mash fired a gun at a vehicle that his nephew was riding in. It was not clear if Mash was aiming at his nephew or what prompted the shooting. Mark Mash was taken into custody that day on other charges and remains in custody.