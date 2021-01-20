Skip to Content

Charges: Water customer in arrears burned workers with acid

New
11:54 am National news from the Associated Press

JEANNETTE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman who didn’t pay her water bill has been charged after three municipal workers were burned by acidic drain cleaner as they tried to restore her service. The Tribune-Review reported Tuesday that Deborah Samulski is charged in Westmoreland County with use of weapons of mass destruction and other counts. Police say a man saw her pour feces and a liquid into a municipal pipe before the workers were injured in November. Contacts for Samulski or an attorney who could speak on her behalf couldn’t be found Wednesday.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content