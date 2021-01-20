Future of Decatur Foundation Fund receives $1.2 million gift

DECATUR, Neb. (KTIV) - Jeanette Major-Nix grew up on a farm northwest of Decatur, Nebraska.

Decatur was her home town. She visited when she could and always enjoyed being there.

In fact, Major-Nix ended up leaving the Future of Decatur Foundation Fund, $1.2 million in her will, with no stipulations about how to use the money.

"It really provides endless possibilities for us to help improve Decatur and to continue to progress and plan for the future," said Carrie Maryott, Vice-Chair of the Future of Decatur Foundation Fund Advisory Committee.

Maryott said while they can't say just yet what they'll do with the generous gift, they've already started planning.

"We are dreaming big. It's been a lot of fun to try to plan some projects. There is a lot of work to be done and we're going to be focusing on the recreation for projects for Decatur and see what we can do to make that happen," said Maryott.

And after Major-Nix left the generous donation leaders with the Future of Decatur Foundation said they're excited to see what the future holds.

"We are very anxious and excited to continue to improve Decatur with these funds We hope to attract young families back to Decatur We want to promote the families that live here to use the things that we're able to do with the funds and make everybody's hometown great here," said Maryott.

Maryott said they're humbled and honored to be able to use the gift for the town of Decatur.

"Jeanette Major-Nix had always a special love for her home town. It speaks volumes of the type of lady that she was to leave such a generous and wonderful gift to her home town and I believe that gift will also encourage others to leave for Decatur's future," said Maryott.

It's a generous donation that will have a huge impact on a small town.

Maryott added they're grateful to have the honor of taking care of the money and promoting the future of Decatur.