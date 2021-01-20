Health officials describe ‘tricky’ vaccine delivery process

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — As South Dakota attempts to continue the fast pace of its COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, health officials describe a multi-step process that can create a scramble for drivers to deliver vaccine shipments in winter weather. Health officials have not received reports of vaccines going to waste, as has happened elsewhere. Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon credited the work of people who have jumped in to help. She says the cold storage requirements make delivery of the vaccines a “tricky process.” The state has administered vaccines to over 52,000 people. The number of new cases declined by 30% over the last two weeks.