Hollywood returns: Gaga, J. Lo headline Biden inauguration

The stars are back, even if the crowds aren’t. In a return of the A-list to Washington, a slew of glittery celebrities is descending on the capital virtually or in person to welcome the new administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, a duo popular in Hollywood, where Donald Trump was decidedly not. They’re led by Lady Gaga — about as big a star as you can get — singing the national anthem Wednesday on the West Front of the Capitol, with Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks contributing musical performances. Stars will also partake in other events, including a virtual parade and a primetime special.