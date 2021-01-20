Insider trading sentence of Vegas gambler commuted by Trump

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas professional gambler, real estate mogul and philanthropist who was convicted in an insider trading case says he’s grateful his sentence was commuted by former President Donald Trump. William “Billy” Walters said in a statement that he’ll continue to pursue a lawsuit against federal officials in New York who won his conviction in 2017 in a case that drew headlines for its ties to professional golfer Phil Mickelson. Mickelson was not charged. Walters is now 74. He was released last summer to home confinement in the San Diego area after serving more than half his prison term.