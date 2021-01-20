Iran’s telecom minister appears before prosecutor

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State TV is reporting that Iran’s judiciary has released the country’s telecom minister on bail after he was summoned by Iran’s general prosecutor. The state media outlet quotes a spokesman for the telecommunications ministry as saying Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi appeared before a prosecutor Wednesday, was released and had already returned to his office. The office of the general prosecutor had summoned Jahromi for prosecution over his refusal to block Instagram and other foreign social media messaging systems. It was unclear how much bail money Jahromi posted or when he might have to appear before a prosecutor again.