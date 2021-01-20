Jan. 20: South Dakota reports no additional COVID-19 deaths, total recoveries surpass 100,000

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported over 277 more cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 106,063.

According to Wednesday's report, 200 of the new cases are confirmed and 77 are probable.

State data shows 914 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 100,293. State health officials say there are 4,103 active cases in the state, a decrease of 129 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the state's death toll to 1,667.

Currently, 195 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from the 200 reported on Tuesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,109 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 29,772 Pfizer vaccines and 28,684 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state. A total of 9,965 people have completed their vaccine series.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had no new cases reported, keeping its total to 1,502. Of those cases, 1,462 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 23.

The state health department's latest data shows 446 vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County. A total of nine have completed their vaccine series.

Clay County

Clay County has reported one new case, bringing its total to 1,723. State health officials say 1,647 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 13.

So far, Clay County has administered 845 COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 36 people have completed their vaccine series.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 7,248 to 7,281. Officials say 6,934 of those cases have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Lincoln County, keeping its COVID-19 death toll to 70.

The state health department says 7,164 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Lincoln County. A total of 2,151 people have completed their vaccine series

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen five new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,815. So far, 1,652 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 36.

So far, 325 vaccines have been administered in Union County. A total of 16 people have completed their vaccine series

Yankton County

Yankton County reported four new cases, bringing the total to 2,696. Officials say 2,586 of those cases have recovered.

Yankton County has reported no additional deaths connected to COVID-19. The county has had 27 virus-related deaths since the pandemic.

So far, 1,875 vaccines have been administered in Yankton County. A total of 17 people have completed their vaccine series.