Muslim group denounces racist graffiti

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — A national Muslim advocacy group is denouncing racist graffiti found in Rhode Island and Virginia. The Council on American-Islamic Relations said Wednesday that graffiti was found recently on the Stillwater Scenic Trail in Smithfield, Rhode Island. The organization didn’t elaborate on the vandalism, but local news outlets said the graffiti was critical of the Black Lives Matter movement and included expletives. Meanwhile in Virginia, police recently found graffiti with white nationalist messages near the Frederick Douglass Elementary School in Leesburg. CAIR said the graffiti was found the same weekend as white supremacist flyers were circulated in the neighborhood.