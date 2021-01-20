On Day One, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — In his first hours as president, Joe Biden on Wednesday will aim to strike at the heart of President Donald Trump’s policy legacy. Aides say Biden plans to sign a series of executive actions that reverse his predecessor’s orders on immigration, climate change and handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden also is expected to end construction on Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall, end the ban on travel from some Muslim-majority countries, rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization and revoke the approval of the Keystone XL pipeline.