Proud Boy organizer arrested in Florida over riot at Capitol

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an organizer of the Proud Boys far-right extremist group has been arrested on charges of taking part in the siege of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. Thirty-seven-year-old Joseph Biggs was arrested Wednesday in central Florida. According to an arrest affidavit, Biggs was part of a crowd on Jan. 6 that overwhelmed Capitol Police officers who were manning a metal barrier on the steps of the Capitol. The mob then entered the building as lawmakers were certifying President Joe Biden’s election win. Biggs had organized a 2019 rally in Portland, Oregon, in which more than 1,000 far-right protesters and anti-fascist counter-demonstrators faced off. It’s unclear whether Biggs has an attorney.