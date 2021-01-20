South Dakota health officials discuss latest phase of COVID-19 vaccinations

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - South Dakota Health officials have expanded the list of groups that qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Right now, South Dakota is in Phase 1D, which includes people ages 65 and over and they're starting with those who are 80 years of age or above.

The phase also includes high-risk patients including those in congregate settings, people with two or more underlying health conditions, teachers and school staff, and funeral service workers. Officials say significant progress has been made, and they are ready to keep going.

"I think we are anxious for the days when we see a larger allocation of vaccine to our state because we are ready to get shots in arms," said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Health.

Malsam-Rysdon also praised the South Dakota Department of Health, and its partners, for their around-the-clock work during the vaccination process.