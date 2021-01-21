Amid crippling sanctions, Iran traders seek lifeline in Iraq

DOHUK, Iraq (AP) — Piles of plush carpets line the floors of a shopping center in northern Iraq hosting traders from neighboring Iran. They hope the spangle of their ornate handicrafts might offer a lifeline out of poverty. In their own country, the economy is in tatters amid crippling sanctions. At least 24 businesses from 15 Iranian cities set up shop this week in the city of Dohuk in the Kurdish-run northern region of Iraq. From Sanandaj to Bijar, they brought luxurious carpets. From Isfahan, Yazd and Hamadan, precious gems, copper and pottery.