Appeals court revisits Texas ban on abortion procedure

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Attorneys for the state of Texas have returned to a federal appeals court to argue that the state should be able to ban a common second-trimester abortion procedure. Abortion rights groups say the procedure, known as dilation and evacuation, is the safest and most common second-trimester abortion procedure. Opponents use the nonmedical term “dismemberment abortion” and say it should be outlawed. A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans blocked enforcement of the law last year. But a majority of the full 17-member court agreed to a rehearing.