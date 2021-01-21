Biden puts forth virus strategy, requires mask use to travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is putting forth a national COVID-19 strategy to ramp up vaccinations and testing, reopen schools and businesses and increase the use of masks — including a requirement that they be worn for travel. Biden also will address inequities in hard-hit minority communities as he signs 10 pandemic-related executive orders on Thursday, his second day in office. Biden acknowledged the urgency of the mission in his inaugural address, saying the U.S. is entering what may well be the toughest and deadliest period of the pandemic. Biden administration officials say a coordinated nationwide effort is needed to defeat the virus.