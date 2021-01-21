Biden revokes Trump report promoting ‘patriotic education’

President Joe Biden has revoked a recent Trump administration report that aimed to promote “patriotic education” in schools but that historians rejected as political propaganda. An executive order issued Wednesday disbanded Donald Trump’s presidential 1776 Commission and withdrew a report it released Monday. Trump created the group in September to rally support from white voters. The report played down America’s role in slavery, condemned the rise of progressive politics, and argued that the civil rights movement conflicted with the nation’s founding principles. Historians say the report offered a false and outdated version of American history that ignores decades of research.