British FM in Khartoum to discuss Sudan-Ethiopia tensions

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s state news agency says Britain’s foreign secretary is in the Sudanese capital to discuss bilateral relations and tensions along the border with Ethiopia. Dominic Raab, who arrived in Khartoum late Wednesday, was expected to meet on Thursday with Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of Sudan’s ruling sovereign council, Sudan’s prime minister, and acting Foreign Minister Omar Qamar al-Din. The country’s SUNA news agency says Raab is to discuss the situation along the Sudan-Ethiopia border, where violent clashes between Sudanese forces and Ethiopian militias have taken place, leading to concerns of a potential military conflict between the neighboring countries.