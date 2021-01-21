Colder weather Friday followed by weekend snow chances

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A northwesterly wind blew through Siouxland today bringing slightly cooler air along with it as highs topped out near 40 for many of us.

Colder air will continue to move in tonight leading to lows in the single digits in eastern Siouxland with teens likely for the rest of us.

Friday will be bringing in more clouds leading to to some flurry possibilities in western Siouxland as highs get into the 20s for most of us although eastern Siouxland may only see the upper teens for highs.

Bigger changes move in on Saturday when snow becomes likely during the day and into the early part of Saturday night.

This could give northern Siouxland as much as 2 to 4 inches of snow with an inch or two likely for Sioux City.

Western and eastern Siouxland will see the lightest amounts with less then an inch likely.

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 20s as a southeast wind will blow at about 10 to 20 miles per hour.

I'll have more about the rest of our weekend on into next week tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.