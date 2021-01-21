COVID-19 cases up slightly in several Nebraska counties

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- As of Tuesday, 1,850 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Nebraska since the start of the pandemic.

All of the Nebraska COVID-19 numbers will be updated as soon as the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has completed website maintenance and a system update, which started on Tuesday, January 19.

Dakota County

The Dakota County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Wednesday, pushing the county total to 3,750.

The county reported no new deaths, with the total number of COVID-19 deaths remaining at 67.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Cedar County on Thursday, increasing the county's total to 794. Of those cases, 691 have recovered.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard shows there have been 10 deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported one new case of COVID-19 in Dixon County on Thursday, pushing the county total to 585. Of those cases, 516 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been eight deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County on Thursday, with a total of 1,010. Of those cases, 875 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been nine deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported one new case of COVID-19 in Wayne County on Thursday, with the county total at 982. Of those cases, 915 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been six deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has not released updated numbers for Burt, Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from Sunday's update. They will be included again once their next updates have been released.