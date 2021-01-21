European Central Bank faces gloomier picture for economy

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is confronting more economic gloom. Virus cases and deaths are rising, and new lockdowns mean the 341 million people in the eurozone face a deepening recession in the coming weeks. With more than a trillion euros in stimulus still in the pipeline, the ECB isn’t likely to add more. Top officials meet Thursday to decide monetary policy for the 19 countries that use the euro as their currency. But ECB head Christine Lagarde is likely to deliver a message that the bank will do more if it has to. Otherwise the current support is enough to keep borrowing costs low for struggling companies and governments.