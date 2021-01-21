Fauci unleashed: Doc takes ‘liberating’ turn at center stage

WASHINGTON (AP) — After surviving nearly a year of darts and undermining comments from former President Donald Trump, Dr. Anthony Fauci is back. He now speaks with the authority of the White House again. The doctor called it “liberating” Thursday to be backed by a science-friendly administration that has embraced his recommendations to battle COVID-19. And Fauci made clear that he believes the new administration will not trade in the mixed messages that so often came from the Trump White House, where scientific fact was often obscured by the president’s political agenda.