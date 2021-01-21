Florida authorities arrest man after Capitol bomb threat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A 61-year-old Tallahassee man is in custody after a bomb threat that prompted law enforcement to shut down the Florida state Capitol “out of an abundance of caution.” Tallahassee police say they arrested Mark Wayne Clark for making a false bomb threat against state property. He was taken into custody at a bar about 3 miles from the Capitol. Authorities swept through the Capitol grounds but nothing suspicious was discovered by patrols and bomb-sniffing dogs. Law enforcement officials have been on high alert since state capitols were targeted with threats of violence following an insurrection at the U.S Capitol on Jan. 6.