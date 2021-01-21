Skip to Content

Florida authorities arrest man after Capitol bomb threat

New
1:58 pm National news from the Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A 61-year-old Tallahassee man is in custody after a bomb threat that prompted law enforcement to shut down the Florida state Capitol “out of an abundance of caution.” Tallahassee police say they arrested Mark Wayne Clark for making a false bomb threat against state property. He was taken into custody at a bar about 3 miles from the Capitol. Authorities swept through the Capitol grounds but nothing suspicious was discovered by patrols and bomb-sniffing dogs. Law enforcement officials have been on high alert since state capitols were targeted with threats of violence following an insurrection at the U.S Capitol on Jan. 6.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content