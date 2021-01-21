‘Your Land’? Some Native Americans question inaugural song

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Native Americans celebrated as Joe Biden revoked a pipeline permit and halted border wall construction on his first day as president. But amid the revelry, some saw a glitch in his swearing-in ceremony with the lyrics of the song “This Land is Your Land.” The folk tune is popular around campfires and in grade schools, but it also called to mind the nation’s long history of land disputes involving tribes. Woody Guthrie wrote the song in the 1940s as a retort to “God Bless America.” Other inaugural events showcased tribes across the country wearing traditional regalia, dancing and praying.