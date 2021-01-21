Nebraska signs new 2-year contract with state worker union

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state employees have a new contract that includes pay raises for those who receive a satisfactory rating in their performance reviews. Gov. Pete Ricketts says the contract reflects the culmination of six years of culture changes in state government to become a more performance-based organization. He says the contract will allow state administrators to recognize workers for excellence in work. Justin Hubly, executive director of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees, says the contract represents progress for state employees who worked through “a very hard year” that highlighted the importance of what they do. The contract was signed Jan. 15.