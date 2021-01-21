Ousted Thai politician defends vaccine procurement criticism

BANGKOK (AP) — A popular ousted politician charged with defaming Thailand’s monarchy for questioning the government’s COVID-19 vaccine procurement is standing by his comments and saying the nation deserves more transparency. The government filed charges on Wednesday accusing Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit of lese majeste for alleging that the procurement was late and inadequate. He also said there was possible favoritism in the awarding of the main contract. The criticisms relate to the monarchy because most of the vaccines ordered by Thailand are to be produced by a company owned by the king.